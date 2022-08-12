UPDATE: Power outage partially restored in Atascadero, hundreds still in the dark

UPDATE (7:16 a.m.) - Power was restored to much of the affected area by about 7:15 a.m., including the whole area east of Hwy 101.

1,419 PG&E customers are still without power.

(7:12 a.m.) A power outage Friday morning has left thousands without power in Atascadero.

The outage was first reported just before 6:30 a.m. According to PG&E's outage map, 3,462 customers are affected by the outage on both sides of Hwy 101, north of Hwy 41. It covers large sections of Curbaril Ave., Santa Lucia Rd., Atascadero Ave. and Portola Rd.

Power is expected to be restored to the area by 1:15 p.m.

We've reached out to PG&E for more information on the outage's cause and are waiting to hear back.