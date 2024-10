———7:15 a.m. Update ———

PG&E estimates that power will be restored by 9:30 a.m.

——— Original Article———

Early Friday morning a large power outage was reported in Atascadero impacting nearly three thousand customers.

The outage was initially reported at 6:23 a.m. and with a scope of 2,916 impacted customers.

The outage is centered around Highway 101 from Vineyard Drive to Highway 41.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Click here for the interactive PG&E Outage Map.