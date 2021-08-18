Nearly 4 miles of road to be repaired in Atascadero

Ten different sections of road in Atascadero are under construction.

The pavement rehabilitation project will take place on the west side of Highway 101 and to the south of Highway 41 and will add up to almost four miles of road repairs.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Property owners on the roads being repaired should be able to access their driveways but can expect some delays.

Work is planned for the following places:

Pismo Ave. - Hwy 41 to Marchant Way

Marchant Way - Pismo Ave. to Santa Rosa Road

San Rafael Road - San Gabriel Road to Los Osos Road

San Guillermo Lane - San Gabriel Road to End

San Diego Road - Atascadero Ave. to Hwy 101

La Paz Lane - Atascadero Ave. to End

Alegre Ave. - Atascadero Ave. to End

Marchant Ave. - Atascadero Ave. to Coromar Ave.

Coromar Ave. - Marchant Ave. to Portola Road