Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, an electrical emergency was reported in San Simeon.

It's unclear what may have caused the outage.

As of 10:30 p.m., the latest information from PG&E's website says an assessment crew is en route to the outage.

An estimated 380 customers are impacted by this incident.

Power is estimated to be restored by 1:15 a.m.