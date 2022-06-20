Nearly $50k in state funds will be paid to Cambria CSD after 2021 storms

The Cambria Community Services District will get a lump of state money to help cover the costs of damages by storms in late January and February 2021.

Cambria was hard hit by winter storms, most notably by rain from Jan. 26-29 that flooded Main St. and left the whole town without power.

The California Office of Emergency Services announced it will cover 75% of the costs the CCSD incurred related to the storms.

Cleanup and repairs at the Rodeo Grounds and Santa Rosa Creek Trailhead totaled $64,366; California OES has gotten preliminary approval to cover $48,274.50.

The reimbursement is thanks to the California Disaster Assistance Act, which followed Gov. Newsom's State of Emergency Proclamation for San Benito and Santa Cruz counties on Jan. 29, 2021. Under the proclamation, public agencies and certain nonprofits in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties are also eligible for reimbursement for approved work.

The bulk of the funds, $38,778, will go to repair and cleanup work at the Rodeo Grounds; $5,217.75 will go to repairs at the Santa Rosa Creek Trailhead; and $4,278.75 will go to cover the cost of contract work spent to replace the Rodeo Grounds entrance gate.

During the storm in late January 2021, both lanes of Hwy 1 in Big Sur, north of San Luis Obispo County, washed out. It was closed for several months before it reopened April 23, 2021.