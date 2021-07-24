Nearly ten tons of trash removed from Salinas Riverbed as area poses fire risk

The Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles, from Niblick Bridge to the city limits north of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, poses a fire risk.

On May 24, the city fire chief designated the area as high fire risk. With the designation came the order that the area must be cleared of people and property by May 25.

The Community Action Team, the Paso Robles Fire Department and the Community Services Department worked together to clear the area.

After fire sources, trash and discarded materials had been cleaned, officials found that the sites had been reestablished.

Spaces included open fire pits, propane tanks, gas powered generators and vehicle batteries. Officials say they found drug paraphernalia, trash and unsanitary conditions.

From July 13-22, officials worked to clear the area again. They removed about 19,000 lbs. of trash in a project that cost $9,1300.

The Police Department says that six people were arrested on charges that included having an illegal fire, drug possession and refusing to vacate the high fire risk area.