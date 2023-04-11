Nearly two dozen arrests at Deltopia over the weekend

Twenty-three people were arrested over the weekend during the unsanctioned spring break party in Isla Vista known as Deltopia, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deltopia started on Friday, April 7 and ended on Sunday, April 9. Sheriff's officials say crowds were the largest on Saturday and there were significantly more people than at last year's event. They say many people traveled from out of the area to attend the festivities, which were mostly concentrated at homes along the ocean side of Del Playa Drive.

Sheriff's officials say they responded to a large number of emergency medical calls during this time, mostly for acute alcohol intoxication. There were so many calls, they had to activate the sheriff's volunteer Search and Rescue team to help fire and medics.

More than 151 citations were also handed out.

In 2022, there were four arrests and 34 citations.