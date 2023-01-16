Watch Now
Needed bridge inspection closes portion of Hwy 154 in Los Olivos

The highway is also closed from highways 246 to 192
Posted at 8:19 AM, Jan 16, 2023
Bridge inspection and other work along a portion of Highway 154 in Los Olivos is expected to take place Monday.

The highway has been closed between highways 246 and 192 since last Monday, but was also closed Sunday westbound at Alamo Pintado Avenue and eastbound at Caulkins Road in Los Olivos. Caltrans said the closure was due to inspection needed of the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge due to the latest storm.

Drivers can use highways 101 and 246 as detours, but Highway 246 remains closed at the 246/154 roundabout.

No word when either portion of Highway 154 will reopen.

