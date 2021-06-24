Watch
UPDATE: Sheriff standoff ends in Santa Maria

Law enforcement at the scene of a standoff at Arbor Ridge Apartments in Santa Maria on June 24, 2021.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 14:40:38-04

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) - The sheriff's office says a suspect has been taken into custody. Residents will be allowed back soon.
ORIGINAL STORY: Some people in a Santa Maria neighborhood have been evacuated due to a standoff between a wanted suspect and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies.

Sheriff's officials say deputies attempted to serve a warrant at around 7 a.m. in the 300 block of E. Enos Dr. However, the suspect is reportedly barricaded inside an apartment and believed to be armed.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect is believed to be alone inside the apartment.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

