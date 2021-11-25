Neighbors shocked by shooting outside SLO restaurant

Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery in San Luis Obispo that sent another man to the hospital.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the Jack in the Box parking lot on Santa Rosa Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, police say, is also believed to have been caught up in a robbery. It happened just steps away from San Luis Ambulance and butts up to a neighborhood where college students and long-time residents call home.

Neighbors say they're shocked that this happened in San Luis Obispo.

"This was kind of like the first time I've ever heard about something like this," said Patrick Taylor of San Luis Obispo.

"I don't remember a shooting in this area," added Jan Lamas of San Luis Obispo. "There's been accidents and there's been other things, thefts."

This shooting marks the second violent crime in San Luis Obispo in less than a week.

"It's sad and it does shock me because our little town, it was bound to happen the way it's growing," Lamas said.

On Saturday, a 64-year-old man was found dead near San Luis Obispo Creek, the apparent victim of a homicide.

According to police, in Tuesday's case, the 36-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound.

"It's definitely alarming," Taylor said. "I mean, a gunshot is way different than just getting something stolen now and then."

Police say one of the two suspects was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, adding that they took off on foot with the handgun.

Those who live nearby are taking extra precautions like locking doors and even thinking of getting surveillance cameras.

"We've had stuff get stolen and it kind of would be nice to have that extra reassurance," Taylor said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is encouraged to contact SLOPD Detective Jeff Koznek at (805) 781-7312.

Police have said they have a suspect in custody for the homicide on Saturday.