New affordable homes for seniors under construction in Santa Ynez

Construction began Thursday on affordable senior housing in Santa Ynez.

The development, called Harry's House," will complete the Golden Inn & Village campus.

The Rona Barrett Foundation hosted the groundbreaking ceremony. The foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in need.

Harry's House will include 60 studio apartments in a two-story building with farmhouse-inspired architecture, porches, and outdoor courtyards.

"It's very exciting because it's taken a long time to get this particular building, Harry's House, which is named after my father, to become a reality," said Rona Barrett, Founder of the Rona Barrett Foundation.

The Golden Inn & Village opened to residents in 2016.

Harry's House is the final development of the community.

