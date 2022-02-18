Watch
New affordable homes for seniors under construction in Santa Ynez

Members of the Rona Barrett Foundation break ground on the Harry's House senior living development in Santa Ynez on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Posted at 5:45 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 20:46:15-05

Construction began Thursday on affordable senior housing in Santa Ynez.

The development, called Harry's House," will complete the Golden Inn & Village campus.

The Rona Barrett Foundation hosted the groundbreaking ceremony. The foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in need.

Harry's House will include 60 studio apartments in a two-story building with farmhouse-inspired architecture, porches, and outdoor courtyards.

"It's very exciting because it's taken a long time to get this particular building, Harry's House, which is named after my father, to become a reality," said Rona Barrett, Founder of the Rona Barrett Foundation.

The Golden Inn & Village opened to residents in 2016.

Harry's House is the final development of the community.

