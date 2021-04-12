New all-you-can eat buffet restaurant opens in Santa Maria

An all-you-can eat buffet restaurant is now open in Santa Maria.

The Golden Corral is located at 2103 S. Bradley Road in the former R&R Furniture Outlet spot in the Crossroads at Santa Maria.

The grill-buffet restaurant chain, which serves more than 100 items, including steak, seafood, mac and cheese, salads and more, says the new location brought 125 jobs to the area.

“We are thrilled to introduce Golden Corral’s home-style favorites to the Santa Maria community,” said local Franchisee Gilbert Tello in a press release. “We brought 125 new jobs to the area and can’t wait for our exceptional team to serve Golden Corral’s unmatched variety to the wonderful people of Santa Maria. I have no doubt that this community will be very impressed with our restaurant now that we’ve officially opened our doors!”

The restaurant is currently open at 25 percent capacity while Santa Barbara County is in the state’s red COVID-19 tier.

The Golden Corral says enhanced sanitization measures, social distancing procedures like table spacing and floor markers, are in place.

The restaurant also offers to-go meals, online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery options.

It’s open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

