New and improved transit hub opens in Morro Bay

The City of Morro Bay celebrated the opening of the City Park Transit Hub and near completion of the Transit Hub Improvement Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Renovations focused on the transit facilities near Morro Bay’s park on Morro Bay Boulevard.

The plan presented by the city included improvements to the bus stop shelter and bench seating, sidewalk, curb, fencing and the addition of decorative safety lighting, a bicycle rack, painted waste bins and a route map.

The two new bus shelters and bench seating have been designed to comply with ADA standards.

The project first began in 2018. Construction on this phase of the project began in March 2023 and was projected to have been completed in late April or early May.

According to a report by the City of Morro Bay, the transit hub serves the Morro Bay Transit Service, the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) service, and the San Luis Coastal Unified School District school bus service.