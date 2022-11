A new arcade opened at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

The arcade is called Gameplay and has been open for just over a week.

Visitors to the arcade can find games like Tron, Air Hockey, Centipede, Halo, Pinball and much more.

"I think they're really fun and there's just a lot of different options," said arcade visitor Paloma Morales.

The arcade is located next to World 1-1 Games on the second floor of the mall. There are more than 100 games for guests to choose from.