New ballet to premiere this weekend at Performing Arts Center in SLO

Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo is returning to Cal Poly’s Performing Arts Center for the first time since the start of the pandemic, with the world premiere of a new ballet.

The full length, three act ballet is an adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Ballet officials say it is a faithful adaptation of the novel, but will still be familiar to people who watched the 1996 Disney movie.

“There’s a lot of really dark and deep elements that as an adult say ‘huh’. This story (takes place) in the 1400s but a lot of this is applicable to our society today,” said Roeh Caramadre, a dancer for Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo.

The ballet is directed by Theresa Slobodnik.

There’s two performance this weekend. Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Both performances will be at the big theater in the Performing Arts Center, which members of the ballet say was key for this specific ballet.

“We want to tell a giant story and The Hunchback of Notre Dame... we thought that would be a great story to tell on stage and we had to do it in the big theatre cause it needs the big space,” said Blair London, the Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo Assistant Director and General Manager.

Click here to buy tickets to the performance of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.