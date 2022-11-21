New bicycle safety features installed in Santa Maria

A recently completed project which resurfaced six miles of State Route 135 (Broadway) from the US 101/State Route 135 Interchange to Lakeview Road includes new bicycle safety features.

These new bicycle safety features are between Santa Maria Way and Preisker Lane.

As part of the project, bike lanes were installed along various segments of the roadway.

Shared lane markings were also implemented on some portions of the highway which allows bicycles to use the full lane with a chevron marking pointing in the rider’s direction of travel.

The contractor for this $12 million dollar project was CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, the public can call Caltrans district 5 public affairs at 805-549-3138 or visit the district 5 website.