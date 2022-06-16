New Boys and Girls Club facility opens in Paso Robles

The Tom Maas Clubhouse opened its doors in Paso Robles Wednesday evening.

A ribbon-cutting celebrated the opening of the newest facility for the Boy and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast.

According to the website, Tom Maas, alongside his wife Kathleen, worked diligently to create a plan for expansion in Paso Robles. The two constructed the club to serve the community's most vulnerable youth.

Organizers with the Boys and Girls Club say this facility will more than double their capacity in the community of Paso Robles.

The new Tom Mass facility will bring 'state-of-the-art programs where they can offer world-class programming that will transform the lives of kids in the community.'

The foundation raised $3.5 million to build the new facility in Paso Robles.