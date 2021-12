A new Fatte's Pizza location is now open in Lompoc.

The new location is on W. Ocean Ave. at South R St.

It has a similar menu to other locations on the Central Coast, including buy-one, get-one-free deals.

The store is open for pickup or delivery, and employees say they've been busy so far.

A new Dutch Bros Coffee will have its grand opening on Friday, Jan. 31.

It's located at 812 North H St.

Dutch Bros also has locations in Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria.