New carpool lanes completed on Hwy 101 in Carpinteria

Caltrans and local leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate the completion of new carpool lanes along Highway 101 through Carpinteria.

The ribbon cutting for the newly opened carpool lanes on US 101 in Carpinteria. Congratulations to Caltrans and its many partners for achieving this milestone.@PIOJimShivers @Alexa_Bertola @lbianchiklemann pic.twitter.com/Cv51luoZNT — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) June 17, 2022

The project included the construction of peak-period carpool lanes in both directions, two new bridges at Franklin and Santa Monica creeks, five new freeway on and off-ramps, six new sounds walls, and upgrades to three intersections.

It's part of a larger project to widen the highway to three lanes between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria to relieve congestion through the highly traveled area.

The multi-phase project is estimated to cost about $700 million and is being funded with Measure A regional sales tax funds and other state and federal funding sources including SB1 gas taxes.

It's expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

In the meantime, work continues in multiple spots along Highway 101 through the area.

Drivers can get construction updates at SBRoads.com.