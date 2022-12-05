New changes coming to West Grand Ave in the city of Grover Beach

Grover Beach City Council plans to review designs for the West Grand Avenue streetscape project at the City Hall Council Chambers on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m.

The proposed design includes corner bulb-outs that extend the sidewalk into the street to provide pedestrian visibility on busy corners and eliminates the pedestrian crosswalks at 5th street and 7th street.

It will also include a new pedestrian beacon on 6th street, similar to the one already installed on 3rd street.

The City Council will also review median landscaping, sidewalk planters, and decorative crosswalk options.

City Council members encourage those who live in the community to attend Monday's meeting.