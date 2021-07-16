New children's emergency department unveiled in Santa Maria

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria unveiled their new Pediatric Emergency Department on Friday, July 16.

The department brings 2,000 square ft. of space to the medical center. The addition includes seven beds, including three triage rooms, a new entrance, a nurse's station, and a new lobby, all dedicated to pediatrics.

Hospital staff told KSBY that they have a busy emergency department, and providing space and privacy for pediatric patients is an important part of patient care. A pediatric-specific emergency room helps nurses and doctors offer the best care available.

"We are so grateful to the community for the support that made this expansion possible," said Dr. David Ketelar, a member of the Emergency Medicine staff at the medical center.

The addition of seven pediatric-only beds brings the total Emergency Department beds to 42.

The new department marked the completion of the Marian Foundation's $2.5 million Emergency Services Expansion Project. Rancho Guadalupe, family-owned grower in the Santa Maria Valley, donated $500,000 to the fund.

Co-owners and management of Rancho Guadalupe unveiled the department's new front entrance during Friday's event.

The Marian Regional Medical Center is at 1400 East Church St. in Santa Maria. It is one of three hospitals that make up Dignity Health Central Coast.