New children's thrift boutique opens in Paso Robles

A new children's thrift boutique opened in Paso Robles.

The storefront, called Patch, opened at 632 Spring Street.

Two local sisters, Alayna and Sara Earhart opened the boutique. They say Patch offers a variety of affordable children's items from newborn to preteen that are in new or gently used condition. Shoppers can also find maternity and post-partum items.

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday. The owners say they offer store credit in return for donations.

"There is no reason why someone should have to spend an uncomfortable amount of money on something their kid may use only one time," said Alayna.

To find out more, visit this website or their Instagram page @patchthriftboutique.