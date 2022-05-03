New co-work space opens in Grover Beach

A new co-working space in Grover Beach held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration on Monday.

The Launch Pad is located at 391 Front Street.

The space features private offices, open desk seating, high-speed fiber optic internet service, and a conference room with audio and visual capabilities. It's also committed to housing an aerospace and aeronautics incubator program.

"We're really looking for small start-ups, people that are entrepreneurs trying to start their own businesses or have maybe run out of office space at their current location and need to locate one or two people at a different spot," said Nicole Moore, South County Chambers of Commerce Interim CEO.

The South County Chambers of Commerce opened this new co-work space in partnership with the Cal Poly Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the City of Grover Beach, and the County of San Luis Obispo.

Free business workshops and programs will be offered at this location.

Click here for more information on the services offered at The Launch Pad and how to rent a space.