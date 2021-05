A new urgent care is now open in Santa Maria.

The latest Cottage Urgent Care Center is located at 3596 Skyway Drive.

Cottage Health says the goal is to offer complete care to patients within 45 minutes.

The center, now the third for Cottage Health in the Santa Maria area, will be open every day, even on holidays, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Appointments are available, but walk-ins are also welcome.

