New county building in Paso Robles is "one-stop shop" for community

A new San Luis Obispo County Health Building is bringing multiple departments together, county officials told KSBY.

The building, located at the corner of 4th and Spring Sts. in Paso Robles, combines two departments — behavioral health and public health — into one building.

The first floor opened in December and includes behavioral health, mental health, and drug and alcohol services, Behavioral Health Program Supervisor Kimberly Mott said. The second floor opened in July and houses public health.

"We were able to build this building, put us here together, and so it's a one-stop shop for all of the members of North County," Mott said on Tuesday.

She says the move is a big improvement because the previous locations had become outdated. Combining the departments creates a central location where people can get the help they need.

Nearby county services include the Department of Social Services and the healthcare agency.

"The beauty of this building being on the corner of 4th and Spring is that we really are a hub for services from the county," Mott said.

The building is currently open five days a week.

"We are seeing patients [and] clients. We are serving the community already," Mott said. "So we are very buys, and the doors are open Monday through Friday. We are welcoming all community members."

San Luis Obispo County plans to host an open house to showcase the new building in September.

In Atascadero, a brand new building by the same developer will house the Department of Social Services. It is set to open for services soon.