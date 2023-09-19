New craft distillery opening in San Luis Obispo

A new craft distillery is opening soon in San Luis Obispo.

Jon Carpenter and his wife, Ariette Armella, are the couple being Rambling Spirits. The bar & grill will be opening in October at the Bonetii Ranch at 114 Tank Farm Road.

Inspired by California's captivating sense of adventure, the owners call it “a true labor of love” where they hope people are able to come together in a relaxing environment and have a good time.

“While we were looking back at some pictures of how the restaurant’s project started, we couldn’t help but to stop a moment to remember also why we started Rambling Spirits and for us, it is all about community,” Ariette said in a press release. “Coming out of the pandemic we all seemed disjointed. After several months of being told you have to stay away from other people, it became really hard to re-engage. We missed that opportunity to come together again through a friendly conversation across the bar or in our favorite places for great food and drink, and that’s what we wanted Rambling Spirits to embody.”

The restaurant will feature a curated selection of handcrafted cocktails along with wine and local craft beers.

Carpenter and Armella also own the Rambling Spirits Workshop, a distillery and cocktail bar in the SLO Public Market.