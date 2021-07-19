New dance studio opens in Grover Beach

A new dance studio is opening up in Grover Beach.

Flex Performing Arts had its soft opening Monday.

This comes after Coastal Dance and Music Academy closed its doors in February of last year, claiming the closure had to do with Natural Healing Center purchasing the complex the studio was located in.

The studio family says they tried to keep the dancing alive with Zoom and driveway classes and when Tantrum Fitness closed, it created the perfect building and opportunity to open a new studio.

Flex Performing Arts Artistic Director Brianna Deveraux-Allen calls the change to open a new studio surreal.

For the next four weeks, Flex is offering daytime camps for children ages 3-12.

The camps are themed this week as Harry Potter and next week is Disney villains.

