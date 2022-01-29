New deli opens in Solvang; second for owners during pandemic

There’s a brand new deli & market in Solvang.

Located on the 400 block of Atterdag Road, "Peasants Deli & Market" opened its doors Thursday.

This marks the second brick-and-mortar food business concept for the owners.

They first opened Peasants Feast in April of 2020 just two weeks after the original pandemic shutdowns.

It's located across the street from this new location.

"The number one purpose for opening this next door was for prep space next door because the restaurant next door, Peasants Feast, got so busy and the kitchen is just so small back there that we had nowhere to store anything, nowhere to prep anything, so we really needed somewhere that had a open floor plan so we could store our extra stuff and then I’ve always wanted to have a deli. It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of. It’s kind of like my retirement job. This space became available and we just had to jump on it,” said owner Michael Cherney.

They are serving up cold sandwiches filled with local meats and produce.

They also offer a variety of appetizers like caviar, sardines and mussels.

Products around the store are all locally sourced.