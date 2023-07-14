New development approved at world's first motel in SLO

A long-awaited development has been approved at a historic landmark on the north end of San Luis Obispo.

The world’s first motel will once again welcome back guests in the near future.

The Motel Inn was built in 19-25 and it became a destination for drivers travelling between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The owners of the Apple Farm have been working to re-develop the four-acre property since 2016, and that project is now moving forward.

“The applicant intends to develop the property with the hotel proposing under the current design 83 guest rooms and 29 mission revival style bungalow buildings,” explained City of SLO Assistant Planner Walter Oetzell.

On Wednesday evening, the San Luis Obispo Planning Commission approved the latest design submitted by architects.

It will preserve and build around parts of the original hotel that are still standing.

“This has 13 bungalow units with 27 guest rooms arranged around a court. Ten of the bungalows are single-story,” adds Project Architect Ariana Melendez.

Three of the bungalows will be two stories tall.

There will also be a restaurant and a pool as well as a 12-foot-high sound wall along Highway 101.