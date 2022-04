San Luis Obispo is getting a new discount store.

Five Below is expected to open this fall in the former Petco location in the Madonna Plaza shopping center.

Five Below offers products priced mainly between $1 and $5 for a variety of ages.

A sign up at the site says people can apply now to work at the new store.

This will be the fourth Central Coast location. Five Below also has stores in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Paso Robles.