New documentary focuses on Morro Bay abalone fishing industry

The Morro Bay Maritime Museum announced the premiere date for a documentary on the abalone fishery.

The 40-minute documentary is set to be shown on August 22 at 7 p.m. at the Morro Bay Theater. It is titled “Morro Bay — ‘Once’ the Abalone Capital of the World”.

The documentary features long-lost footage from the 1950s of the abalone-covered underwater reefs and of hard-hat divers.

The documentary took six months to make and was produced by Lori Mather Video Services.

A trailer of the film is available on the Lori Mather YouTube page.

A 40-minute Q&A will follow the documentary, which will discuss the Morro Bay Abalone Industry.

DVDs will be available at the showing and after August 22, the film will be available online at the MB Maritime Museum website to stream.