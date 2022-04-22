New documentary spotlights SLO's Performing Arts Center

More than 25 years have passed since the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo welcomed an audience for its first show. To celebrate the anniversary, venue's founders are sharing its origin story with the community.

Community members are invited to the PAC, located at 1 Grand Ave., for the premiere of a documentary film by the Foundation for the Performing Arts Center.

The film "Playing in Unison" will premiere at the Harold J. Miossi Hall on April 23. The free screening begins at 7:30 p.m., with a pre-reception starting at 6:30 p.m. in the lower lobby.

Foundation for the Performing Arts Center

The documentary will trace the center's history from 1996 to the present. Organizers say additional surprises for guests will continue through the evening.

The event is free, but attendees will need to reserve tickets to get in.