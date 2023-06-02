New dog park opens in Los Alamos

A new dog park has opened in Los Alamos.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, June 1 to celebrate the opening.

"Calling all dog lovers," a Santa Barbara County tweet read. "You and your furry friends are invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new dog park at Los Alamos County Park.

The park is located at 500 Drum Canyon Rd. in Los Alamos.

Los Alamos is a small town 19 miles south of Santa Maria along Highway 101.