New electric ambulance on the Central Coast

An electric ambulance has come to the central coast to optimize patient care and reduce carbon footprint impacts.

This is one of the first all-electric ambulances in the world and in California according to Santa Barbara County officials.

It will be eventually used in Santa Maria but right now it is based in Santa Barbara.

It has zero emissions and it is bigger inside than other ambulances.

It is being taken to different local events so that the public can check it out.

"From a technology point of view it's fantastic," said Brad Moore, a paramedic for Santa Barbara County. "We have great performance out of these and we're just super excited to show them off to the community and we love having the latest technology to help support Santa Barbara County."

