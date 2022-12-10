New 'Escape Room' opens on Santa Margarita Ranch with Cal Poly innovation

The Central Coast’s newest escape room experience is here. ESCAPE! at Margarita Adventures officially launched this week after a soft opening period.

This new escape room was developed with help from Cal Poly engineering students.

This experience is for ages eight and older. Tickets are $39 per person. Youth under 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Margarita Adventures is known for its zipline tours, and nature and adventure tours.

Margarita Adventures is located at 22719 El Camino Real, in Santa Margarita.