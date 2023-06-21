Watch Now
New event will transform Grandstand Arena for final night of California Mid-State Fair

Posted at 12:04 PM, Jun 21, 2023
The Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center will be transformed into a “mud bog” and “tuff trucks” course for the final night of the California Mid-State Fair.

Extreme Truck Madness is a new event for the fair and will take place Sunday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

Competitors will race through mud pits and obstacle courses in the arena. The first-place driver will receive a $1,000 cash price with $500 being awarded for second place and $250 for third place.

There are various categories including Tuff Truck Stock Class, Tuff Truck Modified Class, Mud Bog Stock Class, Mud Bog Modified Class, Mud Bog Outlaws Class, and Power Wheels – Tuff Trucks.

Local drivers are encouraged to participate.

Click here to sign up or click here to purchase tickets.

