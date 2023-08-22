New exhibit at Allan Hancock College highlighting printmaking techniques

A new art exhibit at an Allan Hancock College gallery is highlighting the various print techniques of a local printmakers group.

The exhibit, titled Resonance, is located at the college's Anne Foxworthy Gallery and will be showing artworks created by the Santa Barbara Printmakers Group from Aug. 17 through Aug. 28.

"The diversity of printmaking ranges from literally giant limestones that they etch into, carving into woodblock, or monoprint," Laura-Susan Thomas said, Anne Foxworthy art gallery director. "There is a lot of science and chemistry involved in acid etching. So it's a really interesting process as well as being a beautiful show."

The exhibit features about 80 pieces of printmaker-style art from roughly 30 artists.

The Ann Foxworthy Gallery is located inside the Academic Resource Center (Building L) on Hancock's Santa Maria campus.

The Santa Barbara Printmakers is a group of about 65 artists dedicated to creating and presenting prints that are made using hand- and press-printing techniques, according to the organization's website, such as etching, woodblock, clay, lithography, digital programming and more.

The group presents several exhibitions each year.

Learn more about the Anne Foxworthy Gallery on Allan Hancock College's website.