New fire engine unveiled in Lompoc

The Lompoc Fire Department has gained a brand new fire engine.

The vehicle, a Pierce 1500 GPM Triple Combination Pumping Engine, was unveiled Tuesday during the Lompoc City Council Meeting.

The city council approved the $691,861 purchase in September 2020. It arrived at Lompoc Station 51 in late August 2021.

The new engine will join the two previous frontline engines, which were 13 and 19 years old.

City officials say the fire department's most recent engine purchase before the new engine was a brush engine, which was added in 2014.