New Floradale Avenue Bridge near Lompoc now open

The new Floradale Avenue Bridge west of Lompoc is now open.

The two-lane, 580-foot concrete bridge is 60 feet longer than the previous bridge and includes tubular bicycle railing and a decorative concrete barrier.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday and traffic switched over on Wednesdsay.

The old bridge that crosses the Santa Ynez River was built in 1969 and will be demolished later this year. County officials say it was replaced due to “seismic deficiencies.”

The $19 million project was mostly funded by the Federal Highway Bridge Program and Proposition 1B State Seismic Funds with a local match of $2.2 million.

County officials say despite the storms earlier this year, work on the new bridge was completed on time.

