New grant allows 1,000 local low-income students to visit SLO Museum of Art

More than 1,000 low-income students on the Central Coast will be able to visit the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) over the next year due to a new source of funding.

Officials say a recent grant from Bank of America helps to expand the museum's Youth Arts Education Program, which aims to address the lack of arts education in schools.

As part of the program, more than 50 students from Arroyo Grande Mesa Middle School toured the museum on Wednesday.

Tom Hall, a teacher at Arroyo Grande Mesa Middle School, told KSBY that Wednesday's activities at SLOMA served as a learning experience for students.

"It's good for them [that] they're able to create art. These kids are really smart, really hardworking, and generally really good at following instructions," Hall said. "Doing something that's totally creative is a challenge often, so it's good for them to kind of get out of their comfort zone. And there's no right or wrong— they just have to create."

The program reportedly offers on-site interactive gallery tours, guided art activities, bilingual instruction, and transportation to and from schools.

SLOMA says it has engaged 1,700 students since 2021.