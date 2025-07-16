New grocery store coming to Santa Maria

A new grocery store is coming to Santa Maria.

A sign for Sprouts is up at 2170 Bradley Rd. BLDG-3 in the Crossroads at Santa Maria center near Walmart. According to the company’s website, it offers affordable, fresh, natural and organic products.

"Rooted in our farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering a unique grocery model that’s good for you, good for your family and good for the planet," the website states.

Sprouts now has more than 380 locations since first opening in 2002 with other locations locally in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

No word on when the Santa Maria store will open or when hiring will get underway.

Sprouts has not yet responded to KSBY's request for additional information.