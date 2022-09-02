New grocery store opens in Lompoc

An Aldi grocery store opened its doors in Lompoc on Thursday.

The new store is located at 729 North H Street.

To celebrate, Aldi gave out eco-friendly bags and goodie bags to shoppers. The first 100 customers received a gift bag filled with a sampling of Aldi fan-favorite products and a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket Gift Card Giveaway program.

"I love it. I grew up with it. I'm from Germany, born and raised, so Aldi is something I've known for a long time and I'm really excited actually, We finally have it," said Jana Klunker, Lompoc resident.

"It's awesome, got a lot of variety, cheap prices, really good for this community. We really needed a store like this," added Carrie Pronto, Lompoc resident.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.