New grocery store to open in Atascadero

Husband and wife team Greg and Teresa King will soon open another Valley Fresh Market in Atascadero.

The new market will be located at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road and will anchor the Del Rio Marketplace.

Greg King has been in the grocery business for almost 40 years and has worked with several major brand grocers until forming and opening California Fresh Markets in Pismo Beach and in San Luis Obispo.

King founded Valley Fresh Markets in 2019 and opened another market in Solvang.

The new store coming to Atascadero will offer a full-service deli, a meat counter with prime and choice meats, fresh bread that is baked on-site, a sushi chef, a coffee and juice bar using coffee that has been roasted on-site, a full line of fresh produce, a well-stocked liquor department and an extensive line of natural and organic products as well as traditional grocery items.

The King family tells KSBY they are excited to establish close relationships with the Atascadero community.

The Del Rio Marketplace where the store will be located will continue to add new stores to provide a unique shopping and working experience. Organizers say the center will have a residential component as well as traditional retail and office space.