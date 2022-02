A new Planet Fitness is scheduled to open in Goleta this spring, the company announced.

The fitness center will be located at 7127 Hollister Ave. in the Plaza shopping center near the UPS Store and Albertsons.

The company is offering new members to join for 25 cents down and $10 a month during presale, which will continue until the center opens. Those looking to join can do so in-person at the presale office located at 7127 Hollister Ave. #9 or online.