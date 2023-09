Ice cream lovers have a new option in downtown San Luis Obispo.

SLO à la Mode is now open in the former Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab location on Higuera Street.

The ice cream shop is locally owned and operated.

The owners also own the SLO Froyo shop down the street and another ice cream shop off of Los Osos Valley Road.

One of their popular ice cream flavors is called "Fat Elvis," which includes banana and peanut butter.