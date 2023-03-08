New Inclusive Arts Clubhouse for Santa Barbara community

One Santa Barbara foundation has expanded inclusivity for the Santa Barbara community by creating an Inclusive Arts Clubhouse.

The Grace Fisher Foundation says the goal of this clubhouse is to be provide a safe and welcoming space focusing on persons of all abilities to explore and express themselves through art, music, dance and social programming.

Foundation officials say the clubhouse will offer a wide range of artistic programs. In addition to its regular programming, the clubhouse will also host special events and workshops throughout the year, including performances, exhibitions, educational opportunities, and supportive services for families, local community groups, and caregivers.

The clubhouse hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed Monday and Tuesday.

The Inclusive Arts Clubhouse is located at La Cumbre Plaza (next to the Museum of Sensory and Movement Experience).

The public is invited to a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m.