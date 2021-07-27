New Italian restaurant to open at SLO Public Market

Another new tenant has been announced for the SLO Public Market shopping center.

Torricella Pizzeria will be located in the Market Hall.

The restaurant is named after the Italian neighborhood where Chef Ben Harrison's family is from.

San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch is located at the corner of S. Higuera St. and Tank Farm Rd.

Other recently announced tenants include NEXUS: Ballroom Dance Community, Brooks Burgers, and California Tacos Cantina and Distillery. Orangetheory Fitness was the first business to open in late June.