New landslide discovered along Highway 1 blocking road

Caltrans crews assessing the closed area of Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast have discovered a new landslide that has covered both lanes of the roadway.

The slide is located just south of Mill Creek.

In addition, Caltrans says recent activity at Paul's Slide has pushed sections of the catchment area's concrete barriers into the middle of the road.

Crews are also responding to an area north of Lucia known as Morning Glory where a lane has settled more than a foot in the last two days.

Caltrans says there are several other locations within the closure area -- from the Elephant Seal Vista four miles north of San Simeon to just south of Deetjen's Big Sur Inn -- that are showing significant instability, causing material to fall into the roadway or undermining the road.

As the weather clears in the coming days, Caltrans says additional crews will be mobilized to help clear the highway.

Caltrans is also planning to schedule a resupply convoy to the closure area in the coming days if road and weather conditions permit and crews are able to clear a path.

It's expected that access to Ragged Point will continue to be restricted for several weeks because of a landslide one mile south of Ragged Point that is covering both lanes of the highway.