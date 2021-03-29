New library card designs available soon for County of San Luis Obispo public libraries

New library card designs will soon be available for the County of San Luis Obispo public libraries.

Anyone registering for a new library card or replacing one will have a choice of one of the three designs.

County of San Luis Obispo Libraries

Local artists Creig P. Sherburne, Ken Christensen and Alissa Maddren won an art contest last year for their designs.

County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries and the SLO County Arts Council will roll out during National Library Week April 4th-10th, 2021.

SLO County residents can also access the Library at SLOLibrary.org to register for an eCard.