New Life Church honors those who have died in the last year in 'Celebration of Life'

The community came together tonight to recognize those who have died in the last year.

New Life Church in Pismo Beach hosted a "Celebration of Life," inviting not only church members but those around the community.

New Life Pastor Gina Nicola says this event was to help honor those lost last year whether it was from coronavirus or any other means.

Luminaries were lit with names and dates. People were encouraged to bring photos and names for the pastor to recognize families.

Those attending were also asked to stay within their circle and the parking lot was marked off for social distancing.

Everyone attending was required to wear a mask, according to the pastor.